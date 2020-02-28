The massive fire that broke out early Thursday night at Michael Foods west of Bloomfield is expected to cost an excess of $2.5 million in losses.
A release from company owner Post Holding, Inc., stated, “To the extent the property and/or business interruption loss exceeds $2.5 million, Post management expects to be reimbursed under insurance policies; however, costs may be incurred in different reporting periods than any insurance recovery.”
Post Holdings said the fire impacted less than 5 percent of the layer population of Michael Foods’ internal and external layer network. Reports indicated about 400,000 birds succumbed during the fire, though Post Holdings did not address the bird loss.
“All employees were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined,” the release stated.
According to Pat Melena, vice president of farm operations at Michaels Foods, the fire was reported shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday by an employee.
"I'm happy to report there was no one injured in the fire," Melena said Thursday night while outside of the main entry into the Bloomfield facility. "Unfortunately, we did lose some birds, and there is a substantial amount of property damage."
Sen. Tim Gragert, who is also a member of the Creighton Fire Department, said with one building engulfed at Michael Foods west of Bloomfield, firefighters concentrated on saving the rest of the facilities.
“That’s all they could do at that point,” Gragert said. “With the building so engulfed upon arrival, unfortunately, you’re not going to save much of that building, but they saved the rest of them."