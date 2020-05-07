Robert Reyes
School: Niobrara Public Schools
Age: 19
Parents: Liz Chapman
Siblings: Timothy Chapman
What was your best school memory? When I jumped 18 '3 in long jump at a track meet
What are your future plans after graduation? I plan to enter the workforce and work as a certified welder.
What was your favorite school lunch? Chicken Fajitas
What was the best lesson you ever learned at school? To never settle for less and never give up.
Activities or organizations you participated in? Football, Track, and Basketball
What advice can you give underclassmen? I would tell them to never settle for less!