robert

Robert Reyes

School:  Niobrara Public Schools

Age:  19

Parents: Liz Chapman

Siblings: Timothy Chapman

What was your best school memory?  When I jumped 18 '3  in long jump at a track meet

What are your future plans after graduation?  I plan to enter the workforce and work as a certified welder.

What was your favorite school lunch? Chicken Fajitas

What was the best lesson you ever learned at school?  To never settle for less and never give up.

Activities or organizations you participated in?  Football, Track, and Basketball

What advice can you give underclassmen? I would tell them to never settle for less!