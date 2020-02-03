Five students from the Crofton FCCLA chapter qualified for the state STAR competition on Monday.
The 2020 Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) district contest was held at Wayne State College.
Complete results from Crofton STAR participants:
Fashion Construction (2), Piper Dather, gold -champion*
Focus on Children (3), Rachel Rath & Brittany Tramp, gold - runner up*
Professional Presentation (3), Kelsey Schieffer, gold - runner up*
Repurpose & Redesign (2), Piper Dather & Rori Schmidt, gold - runner up*
*denotes state qualifier
The state leadership conference will be held in Lincoln, April 5-7.