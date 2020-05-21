Nebraska bars, movie theaters and swimming pools are among places that will be allowed to reopen on June 1 for nearly all counties.
Bars may reopen under the same rules which apply to restaurants, which is 50 percent capacity, social distancing requirements, and customers must sit at tables. Six feet of distance must be kept between customers and entertainers, dancers or performers.
Venues may have gatherings of 25 percent of maximum capacity with no more than 3,000 people, even if that is less than a quarter of the venue's max capacity.
Events like parades, carnivals, dances, street dances, and beer gardens remain prohibited through June 30. Parades where everyone stays in their cars are still allowed. Dance recitals will be allowed.
Drive-in movie theaters may operate at full capacity as long as everyone stays in their cars.