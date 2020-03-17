Country Market in Bloomfield closed its doors early Tuesday and will reopen at noon on Wednesday.
Store owners issued the following statement, "We are closed for the night, Tuesday March 17. We will not open on Wednesday March 18 until noon to allow us to clean & sanitize the entire store. We will continue to clean throughout the day but please please please, take this serious. If you are over the age of 60 or have a compromised immune system we are begging you to be mindful of YOUR health and the health of OTHERS. We deliver. We also are very willing to do curbside delivery. Call the store, Kristel, Jody or Missy’s cell phone and we will bring your groceries to your car. Less exposure means less potential to spread. We have to listen to the advice of those with knowledge and STAY HOME!"