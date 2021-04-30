The Federal Emergency Management Agency has obligated more than $50 million to the to the State of Nebraska for the Spencer Hydroelectric plant and dam as a direct result of major disaster declaration FEMA-DR-4420-NE.
During the incident period of 3/9/2019 through 7/14/2019, A Severe Winter Strom, Straight Line Winds and Flooding caused damages to the Spencer Hydroelectric plant and dam. Heavy rain on frozen ground followed by a blizzard created a record runoff breaking up ice on the Niobrara River. Large chunks of ice floating in the flood waters overtopped the embankment and spillway structure breaching the embankment in two locations causing catastrophic damages to the Spencer Hydro Electric plant and dam.
Funding of approximately $50 million (75 percent federal share of total project cost) was obligated to assist the Nebraska Public Power District in its repairs to the Spencer Hydroelectric Facility and Dam to restore the facilities back to pre-disaster design, capacity and function.
The Public Assistance Program provides grants to state and local governments and certain non-profit entities to assist them with the response to and recovery from disasters. Specifically, the program provides assistance for debris removal, emergency protective measures, and permanent restoration of infrastructure.