After impressive district performances Monday, all of the Bloomfield FCCLA STAR competitors qualified for state.
The 2020 Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) district contest was held at Wayne State College.
Complete results from Bloomfield STAR participants:
Career Investigations (1), Molly Miller, silver - champion*
Career Investigations (2), Emelie Johnson, gold - champion*
Career Investigations (3), Haley Hoile, gold - runner up*
Entrepreneurship (1), Kaitlyn Beverly, gold - champion*
Focus on Children (1), Arleigh Davis, Tiernee Freeman & Carrylee Martinson, gold - champion*
Hospitality, Tour, Rec (2), Blake Beyerly, gold - champion*
Hospitality, Tour, Rec (3), Junna Otani & Kaitlyn Young, gold - champion*
Job Interview (2), Alexandra Eisenhauer, gold - champion*
NE Consumer Issues, Jr., Tara Beckmann, Andrew Hochstein & Christian Schaefer, gold - champion*
NE Event Health & Wellness, Sr., Isaac Alvarado, silver - champion*
NE Family Challenges, Jr., Elenis Pena, silver - champion*
Professional Presentation (1), Tyler Hanson & Blake Hochstein, gold - champion*
Professional Presentation (2), Jayden Hochstein, gold - runner up*
Professional Presentation (3), Colton Gieselman, Grace Kuchar & Lauren Pinkelman, gold - champion*
Repurpose & Redesign (1), Avery Bargman, Olivia Lauck & Brooke Pinkelman, gold - champion*
Repurpose & Redesign (2), Lily Jessen & Christina Martinson, gold - champion*
Teach & Train (2), Marissa Bruce, gold - champion*