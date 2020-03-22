Colton Gieselman
School: Bloomfield High School
Age: 17
Parents: Tammy and Warren Gieselman
Family: Brothers: AJ and Bret; Family: Cailee, Kennedie, Amelia, Rowan, Jess, Emmyrson, Charolette, Madyson, Devin, Dalton, and Brontson
School Activities: Choir, Striv, FCCLA, Student Council, TDS, Speech, One Acts
Hobbies/Interests: Spending time with family, listening to music, hanging out with friends, and going to youth group.
Greatest Challenge: Being a really involved teenager
Plans After Graduation: Go to cosmetology school
Goals for the future: Work at a hair salon
Best Memory in High School: Competing a National FCCLA