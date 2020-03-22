Colton (1) (1).jpg

Colton Gieselman 

School:  Bloomfield High School 

Age: 17

Parents: Tammy and Warren Gieselman 

Family: Brothers: AJ and Bret;  Family: Cailee, Kennedie, Amelia, Rowan, Jess, Emmyrson, Charolette, Madyson, Devin, Dalton, and Brontson 

School Activities: Choir, Striv, FCCLA, Student Council, TDS, Speech, One Acts  

Hobbies/Interests: Spending time with family, listening to music, hanging out with friends, and going to youth group. 

Greatest Challenge: Being a really involved teenager

Plans After Graduation: Go to cosmetology school 

Goals for the future: Work at a hair salon

Best Memory in High School: Competing a National FCCLA