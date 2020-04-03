Kayla Pieper
School: Creighton High School
Age: 18
Parents: Tim and Christine Milne
Family: Alyissa, Summer, Mason, Jayden
School Activities: FCCLA, HOSA, Varsity Choir
Hobbies/Interests: Camping at the river
Greatest Challenge: passing college algebra
Plans After Graduation: Attend University of Nebraska at Omaha and major in nursing
Goals for the future: Work at a children's hospital and then start a family
Best Memory in High School: all the fun time cooking with the seniors in Mrs. Nelson's class