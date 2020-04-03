Kayla Pieper 

School:  Creighton High School 

Age: 18

Parents: Tim and Christine Milne

Family: Alyissa, Summer, Mason, Jayden

School Activities: FCCLA, HOSA, Varsity Choir

Hobbies/Interests: Camping at the river

Greatest Challenge: passing college algebra 

Plans After Graduation: Attend University of Nebraska at Omaha and major in nursing 

Goals for the future: Work at a children's hospital and then start a family 

Best Memory in High School: all the fun time cooking with the seniors in Mrs. Nelson's class 