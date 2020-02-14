Driving up the Davis’s lane, one is greeted by some “typical” farm animals-- a flock of ducks and geese, four goats, two horses, a huge array of chickens, and a cat. However, as you enter the barn, you are greeted by Bloomfield’s latest llama reality stars, Temptress, with her four-month-old baby Jazz, Golden Boy, and Barack O’llama.
The llamas are more than the Davis’s pets, they are featured in a television “reality” show. Temptress makes her TV debut on “Heartland Docs, DVM,” on Saturday, February 15th at 9 p.m. on the National Geographic channel. The Episode is called “Whole Llama Love.”
The Davis’s venture in bringing llamas to their farm actually began back when Brian retired from the Navy, and he and Brenda moved back to her hometown of Bloomfield. Their daughter, Arleigh, had always wanted a horse. When that dream came true, the family just continued adding to their family farm south of Bloomfield, and Brian has made quite the hobby for himself. “Brian's dream is to someday have the llamas pulling a cart,” says Brenda.
After going through the llama barn at the Nebraska State Fair in 2018, Brian and Brenda, along with their friends Monte and Lori Moss of Grand Island, knew they had to have one...or two. “Every time we lost Brian we would find him back in the llama barn,” laughed Lori.
“They had this hypnotizing effect on me,” laughed Brian.
After doing some research and asking around, the couples came across Randy and Tara Cipriano who have been raising llamas in Garland, Nebraska since 1986. They started out with two, and now have a herd of one hundred and thirty plus. Randy travels to Argentina and Chile to pick out his llamas to bring back to Garland to breed.
The Davises first showed up at Cipriano’s with an idea of the age of the llama they wanted and a budget. They ended up purchasing Golden Boy and Barack, who were both 6 months of age.
When Lori found out Brenda, her friend since childhood, had a llama she said, “if Brenda gets a llama, I want a llama too,” and that's when Temptress was purchased. Her name and beautiful white coat were the deciding factors for their first female of the group. She was two when purchased and they decided on a female with an end goal of breeding her.
Beginning Saturday night, the animals will make their television debut, appearing on a show on the National Geographic Wild channel, called “Heartland Docs, DVM.” The program has local appeal, as it focuses on a pair of Hartington veterinarians, Ben and Erin Schroeder, and the work they do in the area.
Brian has been using Ben and Erin as their vet for their horses, and then for the llamas, when needed. Before they had any knowledge of the show, the Davises asked Ben and Erin to ultrasound Temptress to make sure she was bred. Then, it just so happened Brian and Brenda had their dogs over at the Heartland Docs office on a day of filming. The vets asked if the couples and their llamas would be interested in being part of the show. And of course, they agreed.