Carol (Pierce) Cook will be celebrating her 90th birthday on August 23.
She and her late husband, Ronald Cook, had twelve children: Kathy (Leo) Specht, Alice (Allen) Fritz, Charles (Marjorie) Cook, Mary (Paul) Menter, Ruth Cook, Martha Cook, Janet (Kent) Hollman, Rachel (Steve) Boyer, Nellie (Nathan) Ristvedt, James (Lisa) Cook, Patty (Kenny) Cope, and Penny (Brian) Meyer.They also had 42 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. The family is requesting a card shower for Carol's birthday.
Cards may be sent to:
Carol Cook
87814 514 Ave
Verdigre, NE 68783