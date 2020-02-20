Madeline York
School: Creighton High School
Age: 18
Parents: Brad York, Susan and Mike Beckman
Family: Amanda Hintz, Jackie Brown, Billie York
School Activities: Volleyball, Track, Choir, FCCLA, National Honor Society, One-Acts, Wrestling, Show Choir.
Hobbies/Interests: Softball, tubing, and boating
Greatest Challenge: Maintaining good grades while being in activities and having a job.
Plans after Graduation: Attend Wayne State College and major in Elementary Education
Goals for the future: Teach in a smaller school
Best Memory in High School: Charlize falling off the homecoming float.