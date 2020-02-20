Maddie

Madeline York

School: Creighton High School 

Age: 18

Parents: Brad York, Susan and Mike Beckman

Bulldogs

Family: Amanda Hintz, Jackie Brown, Billie York

School Activities: Volleyball, Track, Choir, FCCLA, National Honor Society, One-Acts, Wrestling, Show Choir. 

Hobbies/Interests: Softball, tubing, and boating 

Greatest Challenge: Maintaining good grades while being in activities and having a job. 

Plans after Graduation: Attend Wayne State College and major in Elementary Education  

Goals for the future: Teach in a smaller school 

Best Memory in High School: Charlize falling off the homecoming float. 

 