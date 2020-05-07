Summer Rain Key
School: Niobrara Public Schools
Age: 17
Parents: Kitrina and Jeramie Key
Siblings: Liam and Ember
What was your best school memory? Going to the Black Hills for a geology trip.
What are your future plans after graduation? I plan to take a gap year before attending Northwest Missouri State University majoring in psychology.
What was your favorite school lunch? Nachos
What was the best lesson you ever learned in school? I learned that you have to put forth great effort in order to receive a great outcome.
Activities or organizations you participated in? Cheerleading, Skills USA, One Act, Speech, National
Honor Society, Choir, and Band.
What advice can you give underclassmen? Even if you feel like you’re falling and nothing can catch you, just know that it will turn out okay in the end with the help of administration and students.