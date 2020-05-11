On May 11, 2020 members of the Yankton County Search & Rescue and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted a cadaver dog search in connection with the disappearance of Leroy Doerr.
The search was of numerous spots within a 10-mile radius of the Leroy Doerr residence, which is East of Creighton, Nebraska. The search was unsuccessful, and the investigation continues into the disappearance of Leroy Doerr.
A family member notified the Sheriff's Office of Leroy being missing on October 12, 2019. He was last seen on October 11, 2019 by family members in his house that night as well as businesses in Creighton, Nebraska that day.
The initial investigation was conducted by The Knox County Sheriff's Office with assistance from both Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The search was assisted by Fire Departments and Rescue Units from Creighton, Bloomfield, Wausa, Osmond, Pierce, Plainview, Brunswick, Neligh, & Yankton Search and Rescue. As well as numerous friends and neighbors. There were no indications of foul play found.
Leroy Doerr is entered as missing in state and national missing person databases. Sheriff's Office would like to remind area farmers while they are doing fieldwork please watch for articles of clothing as well as bones or remains.