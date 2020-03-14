A local family received an Owlet Smart Sock on Saturday thanks to a Creighton woman and the Briggs & Barrett Project.
Trudy Bearinger of Creighton applied for the Owlet to be given to her nephew, Riley Carlson of Pierce, and Katelyn Ahlers of Emerson for their son, Theodore. Theodore Carlson was born last month.
The device monitors the infant's heart rate and oxygen level while they sleep. The program was created in memorial of Briggs West and Barrett Uecker, who both died of SIDS.
* * *
Go to https://www.briggsandbarrettproject.com/owlet-smart-sock.html for more information on the program or to make a donation to the project.