Terance Burrell

Meet Terance Burrell 

School: Creighton High School

Age: 18

Parents: Eric and Thelma Schroeder, Terance and Ashley Burrell 

Family: Darius 21, Ambroshia 19, Payton 11

School Activities: Track, Football, Wrestling 

Hobbies/Interests:Video games, driving around with friends, listening to music, watching movies

Greatest Challenge: Making it to graduation 

College Plan to attend/after graduation plans: Going to Dakota Wesleyan University to play football  

Goals for the future: Graduate college with a Criminal Justice Degree

Best Memory in High School: Winning state in football