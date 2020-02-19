Knox County held its annual spelling bee on Wednesday afternoon in Center at the courthouse. Molly Miller of Bloomfield took top honors in the junior high division while Payden Anderson of Crofton was first in sixth grade and Kaylee Kloster of Crofton was the top speller in the fifth-grade division.
Look for the full story in next week's edition of the Knox County News. Results are listed below.
5th Grade Winners:
- 1st place Kaylee Kloster from Crofton
- 2nd place Myranda Eckmann from Bloomfield
- 3rd place Ian Crockett from Creighton
6th Grade Winners:
- 1st place Payden Anderson from Crofton
- 2nd place Carter Hans from Bloomfield
- 3rd place Julius Brandt from Niobrara
7th and 8th Grade Winners:
- 1st place Molly Miller from Bloomfield
- 2nd place Irene Burrell from Creighton
- 3rd place Isaac Pavlik form Verdigre