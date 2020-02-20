Cory

Cory Martinson

Bloomfield  High School 

Age: 18

Parents: Cheri Rodgers and Randy Martinson 

Blooms

Family: Carry and Christina

School Activities: Track and Field, and Cross Country 

Hobbies/Interests: Running, video games, friends and family 

Greatest Challenge: Time management 

Plans after Graduation: Attend Wayne State College as an Electronic Media Major

Goals for the Future: Create short films,or work for a news channel

Best Memory in High School: When Dylan B. pulled out thermos with eggs and ham; when Mrs. Beckmann did a cartwheel and fell over, and when I qualified for State Cross Country 