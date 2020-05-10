trenten

Trenten Bauer 

School: Verdigre High School 

Age: 18 

Parents: Ivan and Erin Bauer 

Family: Brothers: Kaiden, Jaxson, Ryker 

School Activities: Student Council, Football, Basketball, FFA, Drama 

Hobbies/Interests: Hunting, Fishing, Driving around and spending time with friends and family

Greatest Challenge: Finding a career that fits me 

Plans After Graduation: Attend Northeast Community in Norfolk 

Goals for the future: Graduate college and have success in a degree

Best Memory in High School: Homecoming my senior year

 