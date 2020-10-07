Our Newspapers:
Updated: October 7, 2020 @ 3:26 pm
The Creighton Lady Bulldogs traveled to take on Neligh-Oakdale where they fell in straight sets.
Kenny Carlow will be 85 years old on October 12th.
Please shower him with birthday cards to celebrate this milestone.
Send to: P.O. Box 22 Bloomfield, NE 68718