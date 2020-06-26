Creighton Pool

The Creighton Pool has currently made some changes to their rules thanks to some new restrictions made by the DHM. The changes are as follows:

- Two sessions 12:00 - 2:30 we will close and clean and reopen 3:00 to 5:30 close and clean

- Capacity is 75 this includes anyone not swimming also. 

- All will check in with name, phone #, and temp taken and will need to check out when leaving.

- Everyone must shower before entering the pool.

- Slide and baby pool closed.

- No concessions including berry peppers.

- Per the DHMs groups of 8 or less and all are encouraged to stay 6 ft apart in and out of the water Including during breaks.

- Daily admissions $3, single pass $25, family pass is $55. Passes are for members living in the household only.

-No swim lessons currently, no pool parties.

-If you do not feel well please stay home.