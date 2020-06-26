The Creighton Pool has currently made some changes to their rules thanks to some new restrictions made by the DHM. The changes are as follows:
- Two sessions 12:00 - 2:30 we will close and clean and reopen 3:00 to 5:30 close and clean
- Capacity is 75 this includes anyone not swimming also.
- All will check in with name, phone #, and temp taken and will need to check out when leaving.
- Everyone must shower before entering the pool.
- Slide and baby pool closed.
- No concessions including berry peppers.
- Per the DHMs groups of 8 or less and all are encouraged to stay 6 ft apart in and out of the water Including during breaks.
- Daily admissions $3, single pass $25, family pass is $55. Passes are for members living in the household only.
-No swim lessons currently, no pool parties.
-If you do not feel well please stay home.