Ken Justo Jr.
School: Niobrara Public Schools
Age:17
Parents: Ken and Nepthys Justo
Siblings: Alex, Isaac, and Dontae
What was your best school memory? My junior year when we played and won a double overtime game against Wynot in Wynot.
What are your future plans after graduation? I am going to basic training and AIT for the National Guard this August. When I return I will attend college at Northeast Community College.
What was your favorite school lunch? Lasagna
What was the best lesson you ever learned at school? That hard work pays off no matter what.
Activities or organizations you participated in? I participated in basketball, cross country, band, Skills USA and golf. I attended Nebraska Leadership Seminar (NLS) and Nebraska Boy’s State.
What advice can you give underclassmen? Never give and always try your hardest!!!!