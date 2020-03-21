The Knox County Courthouse will be open by appointment only beginning Monday.
Supervisors voted unanimously Saturday afternoon during an emergency meeting at the courthouse to allow non-employees to only enter the courthouse by appointment. These appointments are at the discretion of each office. Only someone from that office will be allowed to let the individual into the courthouse.
The motion to approve the closing was made by Marty O’Connor with a second by Danny Schlote. It was unanimously approved and will be in effect until further notice.
The county also passed a resolution for a state of emergency in Knox County, A motion by James Sokol, second by Patrick Liska, directed Kevin Mackeprang to sign the declaration. The motion was passed unanimously.
Phone numbers for the offices will be on all of the entry doors to assist the public. Clerk Joann Fischer encouraged the public to conduct as much business as possible by phone and online at www.co.knox.ne.us.