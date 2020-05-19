On May 10, 2020, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigated a burglary at an abandoned farmhouse located at 53510 894 Rd. in rural Knox County.
The property is owned by Steven and Robert Uhing. Taken during the burglary were four guns and boxes of ammunition.
The guns were described as an IMI .22 LR bolt action rifle, a Sears & Roebuck semi auto .22 LR/rifle with Ted Williams endorsement on the barrel, a Savage Axis .223 rifle, black synthetic stock with a Nikon Pro Staff 3x9x40 scope, an unknown brand 20-gauge bolt action shot gun with the magazine well silicone shut.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 402-288-4261.