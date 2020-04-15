Amanda Juracek
School: Creighton High School
Age: 18
Parents: Reggie and Valisa Juracek
Family: Ashely, Allie, Jennie, Jack and Ethan
School Activities: FCCLA, Choir, Show Choir, One Acts, Wrestling Stats, Bulldog Connections, Youth Group
Hobbies/Interests: Being outside, hanging out with my friends and family, softball
Greatest Challenge: Maintaining good grades while being in many activities inside and outside of school
Plans After Graduation: Wayne State College for special education teaching
Goals for the future: Become a special education teacher
Best Memory in High School: There are to many to just choose one