amanda

Amanda Juracek

School:  Creighton High School 

Age: 18

Parents: Reggie and Valisa Juracek

d and l tire

Family: Ashely, Allie, Jennie, Jack and Ethan 

School Activities: FCCLA, Choir, Show Choir, One Acts, Wrestling Stats, Bulldog Connections, Youth Group 

Hobbies/Interests: Being outside, hanging out with my friends and family, softball 

Greatest Challenge: Maintaining good grades while being in many activities inside and outside of school 

Plans After Graduation: Wayne State College for special education teaching 

Goals for the future: Become a special education teacher 

Best Memory in High School: There are to many to just choose one

 