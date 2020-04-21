Pink speckled signs have been popping up all over social media and in lawns as people have declared friends and loved ones their healthcare heroes.
While most people know Blackburn Manufacturing in Neligh pushed the initiative in Antelope County, the idea actually stemmed from Creighton City Administrator Lindsay Nelson, who contacted Blackburn about making a sign for her niece, Erin Shuck, and mother, Joy Nelson.
Nelson contacted her sister-in-law, Stephanie Keetle, who works at Blackburn Manufacturing.
"I saw another state doing the signs and thought this would be really great for our community," she said. "I reached out to Steph, and she rolled with it even further, which is awesome," Nelson.
Keetle said she instantly wanted to be part of the signs.
“I thought it was a great idea,” Keetle said. “I mentioned it to a couple of people at work, and then they wanted signs, too. They had family in healthcare who they wanted to recognize.”
It didn’t take long until word spread to Blackburn Marketing Director Krista Schindler, who not only loved the concept, but wanted to take the idea to the next level and give signs to 100 healthcare heroes throughout nearby Antelope County.
“I thought it would be fun to have people nominate their healthcare heroes,” Schindler said. “I told them to make up 100 signs, and then I’d get with the ACN to get the word out. That’s when it kind of exploded and was even bigger than I could have imagined.”
Nelson said it was fun to watch signs pop up online, though she's most excited to see them in Creighton and Knox County.
"I wanted to acknowledge the community of Creighton and our great healthcare workers, so I wanted them on the driveway of the nursing home and hospital," she said. "It makes my heart smile to know I was just a little part in brightening a few communities. Hopefully, these healthcare workers know how thankful we are for them on the front lines”.
You can nominate a hero by calling 402-358-3775, texting 402-640-7699 or reach out to the City of Creighton Facebook page. The person you nominate MUST have a Creighton address. Let you favorite HealthCare Hero be recognized.
50 signs have been donated by Midwest Bank, Brunswick State Bank, Tilden Bank, Brian and Ronda York, and Mel and Lindsay Nelson.