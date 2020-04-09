jordan

Jordan Roland Johnson 

School:  Bloomfield High School 

Age: 17

stingers bloomfield tire

Parents: Roland and Tammy Johnson 

Family: Jon, Christina, Marci, Ryan

School Activities: Band, Choir, Student Council, Strive Crew

Hobbies/Interests: Video games, Going out with friends, Computers 

Greatest Challenge: As bad as it is, just a basic working to a deadline; I always seem to run out of time and never know why. 

Plans After Graduation: Northeast Community College

Goals for the future: Get my degree and get a steady job debt-free

Best Memory in High School: I’d say my favorite high school memory was the music trip to Tennessee this summer. It was quite an amazing experience. 