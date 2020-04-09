Jordan Roland Johnson
School: Bloomfield High School
Age: 17
Parents: Roland and Tammy Johnson
Family: Jon, Christina, Marci, Ryan
School Activities: Band, Choir, Student Council, Strive Crew
Hobbies/Interests: Video games, Going out with friends, Computers
Greatest Challenge: As bad as it is, just a basic working to a deadline; I always seem to run out of time and never know why.
Plans After Graduation: Northeast Community College
Goals for the future: Get my degree and get a steady job debt-free
Best Memory in High School: I’d say my favorite high school memory was the music trip to Tennessee this summer. It was quite an amazing experience.