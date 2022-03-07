Creighton 9-year-old Morgan Ebel finished fourth in the state in the annual Nebraska Severe Weather Awareness Poster Contest.
She was among those recognized by Gov. Pete Ricketts, who signed a proclamation declaring March 21-25 as Nebraska Severe Weather Awareness Week, a time to remind Nebraskans that community preparedness can minimize the dangers of the annual severe weather season to the lives and property of Nebraskans.
Violet Pavlik, 8, of Verdigre, earned honorable mention.
First Place: Sophie Rakes, 8, Southern Public Schools, Blue Springs, Gage County
“What to Do During a Tornado Tips”
Second Place Mary White, 9, Gretna Elementary School, Gretna, Sarpy County
“Be Prepared Storms Pop Up Anywhere”
Third Place Abigail Strilkivsky, 9, Fredstrom Elementary School, Lincoln, Lancaster County
“What to Do v. What Not to Do During a Tornado”
Fourth Place Morgan Ebel, 9, Creighton Community School, Creighton, Knox County
“Be Ready, Be Safe, Go Inside Just in Case”
Honorable Mention
Hayden Christensen, 9, Prairie Queen Elementary School, Papillion, Sarpy County
Addison Dimmitt, 9, Fredstrom Public Schools, Lincoln, Lancaster County
Cora Dobbe, 8, Loveland Elementary School, Omaha, Douglas County
Avery Mader, 9 , 1R Elementary School, Grand Island, Hall County
Violet Pavlik, 8, Verdigre Elementary, Verdigre, Knox County
Olivia Placke, 9 Centura Public School, Cairo, Howard County
Ezra Tanner, 9, Fredstrom Elementary School, Lincoln, Lancaster County
Zayd Wortuan, 9, Wynot Elementary School, Wynot, Cedar County