Public Service Announcement
North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of a positive COVID-19 case in Knox County. The resident contracted the illness outside of the district in an area with an ongoing outbreak. The case is at home in isolation. All close contacts have been identified and are in quarantine. Through investigation, it has been determined there is low risk to the communities in Knox county from this case.
NCDHD would like to reiterate to our district communities that though this case was contracted outside of the county, district residents should still be cautious, be aware of your surroundings, and practice social distancing as there are positive COVID-19 cases in adjoining counties and outbreaks in neighboring districts.
Gov. Ricketts announced yesterday in his daily press conference that the Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy are still a great guide as we move through May.
A reminder of these Six Rules are:
- Stay Home. Do not take unnecessary trips outside the home.
- Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace.
- Shop alone and only shop once a week. Do not take family with you.
- Help kids follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports and no playgrounds.
- Help seniors stay at home by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term care facilities.
- Exercise daily at home or with an appropriately socially-distanced activity.