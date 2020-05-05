Bloomfield, NE (68718)

Today

Rain. High 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.