The Board of Adjustment of the City of Creighton, Nebraska will hold a special hearing/meeting on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 @ 5pm in the meeting room at the Creighton city Offices at 809 Main Street for the purpose of the following:
- Receive public comment and consider an application for a building permit for a garage on their property located at 608 Lincoln Ave Legal Description: ORIGINAL BLK 29 E2 LOT 11 & LOT 12~ Creighton, NE
Both the hearing and meeting are open to the attendance of the public.