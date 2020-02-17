Law enforcement are investigating an alleged assault at Niobrara High School over the weekend.
According to the high school in Niobrara, an incident occurred at the high school on Saturday night when a student from a neighboring district assaulted a teacher at a school dance.
"The teacher responded with physical force, and his actions are being investigated to ensure that his use of self-defense was appropriate," according to the school.
Officials said the Niobrara Police Department is investigating the incident. Anyone with information regarding the situation is asked to contact the Niobrara Police Department.