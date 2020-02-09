More than 500 students participated in the Wayne State College speech meet on Saturday with Wausa finishing third as a team.
Results are as follows:
Duet-Jaxon Claussen & Kilee Thorell 18th Merit; Tyler Baue & Cole Story 13th Merit; Taylor Kumm & Kaitlyn Kumm 7th Honors
Serious Prose: Tyler Baue 10th Honors
Humorous Prose: Cory Schumacher 3rd Champs
Persuasive: Will Hagge 8th Honors
Informative : Leah Bloomquist 16th Merit, Isabelle Vanness 3rd Champs
Entertainment: Trey McQuay 5th Champs, Taylor Kumm 3rd Champs
Extemporaneous: Joe Johnson 11th Honors, Will Hagge 7th Honors
OID: Taylor Kumm, Kaitlyn Kumm, Tyler Baue, Isabelle Vanness, Jailynn Story 3rd Champs