junna

Junna Otani 

School:  Bloomfield High School exchange student 

Age: 17

Parents: Masaya and Aiko Otani, Jeanne and Brad Young

good sam

Family: Mao Otani, Kyle, Jackie and Kaitlyn Young

School Activities: FCCLA, Band, Choir, Girl Scouts, Light music club

Hobbies/Interests: reading books, listening to music, watching movies 

Greatest Challenge: Studying abroad

Plans After Graduation: Go back to Japan. I will study English more. 

Goals for the future: I’m going to go to the university 

Best Memory in High School: Making  friends in America 

 