Junna Otani
School: Bloomfield High School exchange student
Age: 17
Parents: Masaya and Aiko Otani, Jeanne and Brad Young
Family: Mao Otani, Kyle, Jackie and Kaitlyn Young
School Activities: FCCLA, Band, Choir, Girl Scouts, Light music club
Hobbies/Interests: reading books, listening to music, watching movies
Greatest Challenge: Studying abroad
Plans After Graduation: Go back to Japan. I will study English more.
Goals for the future: I’m going to go to the university
Best Memory in High School: Making friends in America