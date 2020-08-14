Our Newspapers:
Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 16, 2020 @ 5:36 pm
After a back and forth game with Atkinson, it came down to the top half of the sixth inning.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
If you're interested in submitting a classified ad, click here.
The family of Marvin Krugman would like to request a card shower for his birthday.
Cards may be mailed to him at:
Marvin Krugman
PO Box 233
Creighton NE 69729