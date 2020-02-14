Driving up the Davis’s lane, one is greeted by some “typical” farm animals — a flock of ducks and geese, four goats, two horses, a huge array of chickens, and a cat. However, as you enter the barn, you are greeted by Bloomfield’s latest llama reality stars, Temptress, with her four-month-old baby Jazz, Golden Boy, and Barack O’llama.
The llamas are more than the Davis’s pets, they are featured in a television “reality” show. Temptress makes her TV debut on “Heartland Docs, DVM,” on Saturday, February 15th at 9 p.m. on the National Geographic channel. The Episode is called “Whole Llama Love.”
