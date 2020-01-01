The historic floods may have shocked the state in March, but it’s no surprise it became the biggest story of the year in Knox County and likely across the state.
It was such a huge story that the opening of a temporary bridge to Niobrara was the third biggest story, according to readers. Without the bridge, some residents were forced to use boats to go to school and work. A major concern for families was EMT response time without the bridge.
The second biggest story in Knox County was years in the making as the Veterans Memorial was completed in Bloomfield. Between the generosity of the community and dedication of Navy veteran Joe Skrivan, the memorial honors veterans.
The fourth biggest story was the Bloomfield girls cross country team earning runner-up at the state meet.
Rounding out the top five was Governor Pete Ricketts recognizing Michael Foods for economic development thanks to a $100 million investment. By 2023, Michael Foods hopes to hire an additional 150-200 employees in Bloomfield.
Another expansion earned a nod for the sixth biggest story. Farmer's Pride in Bloomfield completed a $9 million expansion just in time for harvest to begin. The facility added to itsreceiving capacity of 20,000 bushels an hour, bringing the total to 37,000 bushels an hour.
The Angels Among Us program, created in honor of the late Phyllis Hunhoff, was seventh. The program allowed people to gift items to those in need at Christmas, bringing the community together after Hunhoff's tragic death.
Creighton's SantaLand saw a major capital campaign raise funds for a new Gingerbread House, which is connected to Santa's Workshop. Readers voted the story as the eighth biggest of the year.
Rounding out the top 10 was a bomb threat at the school, which led to the arrest of several individuals and the burial of Seaman First Class Joseph Maule, who died in Pearl Harbor. He was buried in Bloomfield in June next to his parents.