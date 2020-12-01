The Creighton one-act team punched its ticket to the state competition after winning Tuesday's district.
The Bulldogs beat out Hartington-Newcastle, Neligh-Oakdale, Summerland, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Boyd County and Plainview at the C2-3 competition in Newcastle.
Earning outstanding actor awards were: Trey Vogt, Sam Vortherms, Jace Hoferer, R.J. Wilmes, Olivia Dartman, Trenton Mathis and Dylan Kuhlman.
Creighton will advance to the C2 State Play Production Championships on Thursday, Dec. 10 with its performance of "Romeo To Go." They will perform in the morning session at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk.
To see more photos, click the following link:
http://knoxcountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2271934&CategoryID=87888