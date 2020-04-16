The Police Department would like to warn the public of a scam call that has been going around. Someone claiming to be from Amazon has called local residents claiming to help protect you from a fraudulent transaction.Do not give them information or make the changes they recommend. Always hang up on them and contact Amazon to check on your account.
We would also like to remind everyone to NEVER give out your personal information over the phone. No matter who they claim to be, NEVER give them your personal information.