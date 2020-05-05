For the senior class of 2020, their calendars were filled with dates that “would-have-beens.”
Saturday, May 9th, would have been the day these seniors finally close this chapter of their lives with a traditional graduation ceremony to celebrate their accomplishments with all their friends and family.
However, the 28 seniors at Creighton High School will not shut the book on this chapter just yet.
In lieu of a graduation ceremony on Saturday, the parents and the City of Creighton have collaborated on planning something special--a parade in their honor.
Each senior is encouraged to decorate his or her own vehicle, and at 6:30 p.m., everyone is welcome to cruise main.
At 8:15 p.m, a parade in their honor will be held. Seniors need to meet at 59 Express. Hopefully, people will line the streets as the seniors drive down main street to the Care Centre, back toward main and turn up Redick Avenue where they will end up at the high school for fireworks at the football field.
Everyone is invited to come celebrate with them.
However, all are reminded that social distancing guidelines are still in place and to stay in their cars during fireworks.
Parents are hoping to send these kids out into the world knowing they can turn any situation into a positive one.