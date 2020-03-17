On Tuesday, March 17, the North Central District Health Department was made aware of a positive COVID-19 case in our district.
The person is a man in his 30s and a resident in Knox county. He recently traveled to another state where there is community transmission of COVID-19. He is self-isolating at home.
NCDHD has initiated contact investigations and have been rapidly assessing potential exposures to determine next steps. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine (stay home) and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.
At this time, the only known community exposure times, which is low risk, related to the case are the following:
• Sunday, March 15th from 9:30 AM-11:30 AM at Country Market in Bloomfield, NE
• Saturday, March 14th from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM at Dollar General in Hooper, NE
At this time, general risk to the community remains low, however NCDHD encourages the community to self-monitor their symptoms.
Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you feel you are ill, please call your provider and follow their next steps.