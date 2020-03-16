In light of the expanding COVID-19 pandemic, and North Central Health District's recommendation, Santee will be closing its schools for two weeks—starting Tuesday, March 17th with classes tentatively resuming on Tuesday, March 31st.
Santee will be providing a meal service for their students.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: Students/Families can pick up bagged lunches from 11:30 to 12:00 at the Community Center lot and the Swimming Pool lot.
At the school, enter through the front doors, and school officials will hand out academic packets and lunch bags from 10:30 - 12:00 (only extended place opening).
*Each lunch will include the next day's breakfast.
**Thursday's lunch will include breakfast and lunch for Friday.