Governor Pete Ricketts, who toured Michael Foods in July, offered prayers for the Bloomfield facility after a massive fire broke out Thursday evening, destroying one building.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the team at Michael Foods as they recover from the fire at their facility in Knox County," Ricketts told the Knox County News. "Thus far, no injuries have been reported, and we're hopeful that no one suffered harm."
Pat Melena, vice president of farm operations at Michaels Foods, told the Knox County News that the fire was reported shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday by an employee.
"I'm happy to report there was no one injured in the fire," Melena said Thursday night while outside of the main entry into the Bloomfield facility. "Unfortunately, we did lose some birds, and there is a substantial amount of property damage."
Melena would not speculate on the cause of the fire.
Sen. Tim Gragert, who is also a member of the Creighton Fire Department, said one building was destroyed by the fire, which he said contained 400,000 chickens.
With one building engulfed at Michael Foods west of Bloomfield, firefighters concentrated on saving the rest of the facilities.
“That’s all they could do at that point,” Gragert said. “With the building so engulfed upon arrival, unfortunately, you’re not going to save much of that building, but they saved the rest of them."
Ricketts saw first-hand the $100 million investment Michael Foods made to the local economy.
“It really is amazing,” Ricketts said from the viewing room of one of the new cage-free poultry barns west of Bloomfield. “Just thinking of the logistics of bringing them in, feeding them, taking the eggs out. It’s pretty amazing.”
For the third straight year, Nebraska won the Governor’s Cup for having the most economic development projects per capita in the nation, and Michael Food’s played a key role, Ricketts said.
During his stop, Ricketts praised the Knox County facility, which employs 110-120 full-time and 30-40 part-time staff.
“When Michael Foods invests here, that’s great for Bloomfield and all of the surrounding communities — all of Northeast Nebraska — because their $100 million investment is helping to create jobs,” he said.