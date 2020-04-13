Knox County will bring the award-winning band, Lonestar; the high-energy modern country duo, Eastern Heights; and popular 80's tribute-band, Hairball to the fair this summer.
The artists are slated to take the stage on August 14, 2020 with Lonestar playing in the grandstand and Eastern Heights in the beer garden after the show.
Lonestar has numerous well-known number one hits such as “Amazed,” “I'm Already There,” and “My Front Porch Looking In.”
Fair organizers recently announced other entertainment as well. Bull-A-Roma will take place on Thursday, August 13, with Sounds Unlimited in the beer garden. 80's tribute band Hairball will perform in the grandstand Saturday, August 15, with Eastern Heights to follow in the beer garden after the show.
Among the other entertainment events are Monster Trucks on Sunday, August 16 and back by popular demand, the DC Lynch will be there all four days on the Midway.
The 137th Knox County Fair will kick off on Thursday, August 13 and run through Sunday, August 16, 2020.