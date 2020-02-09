Creighton claimed three gold medals on its way to a fourth-place finish Saturday at the Stuart speech meet. Niobrara finished sixth.
Brian Johnson and Jace Hoferer won individual medals in extemporaneous speaking and oral interpretation of serious pose, respectively. The team of Anna Tyler, Dylan Kuhlman, Grace Van Metre, Sam Van Metre and Trenton Mathis also won a gold medal in oral interpretation of drama.
Creighton’s team of Averi Diedrichsen, Bryna Fanta, Mallory Nielsen, Maycee Zimmerer and Olivia Dartman finished third in oral interpretation of drama. Brienna Corn and Kayla Key were fourth in novice duet acting and Corn finished fifth individually in novice information speaking.
Katharina Rice and Christen Curtis made finals in extemporaneous speaking.
West Holt won the meet with host Stuart runner-up.
For Niobrara, Gavin Chohon led the team with a gold medal in novice oral interpretation of poetry and a runner-up finish in novice entertainment speaking.
Olivia Holz was second in extemporaneous speaking and teamed up with Ashley Parks and Harley Start for runner-up finish in novice oral interpretation of drama. Summer Key was fourth in both oral interpretation of humorous pro and oral interpretation of serious prose.