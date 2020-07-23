North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of five (5) new positive COVID-19 case in the district. Case count and details by county are included here below:
Holt – Two (2) new positive cases. The first case has been determined to be result from community acquired transmission. The second case has been determined to have been contracted through travel. Both cases are currently in isolation. Case investigation remains on going for one case, while all close contacts have been identified and are in quarantine for the other.
Cherry – One (1) new positive case. This case had contracted the illness through close contact with a positive case. All additional close contacts with this case have been identified and are in quarantine and the case is currently in isolation.
Knox – One (1) new positive case. Through case investigation it has been determined that the case had contracted the illness through travel. The case is currently in isolation and close contacts have been identified and are in quarantine.
Pierce – One (1) new positive case. Through case investigations it has been determined that the case is the result from community spread which has been present in the county. All close contacts have been identified and asked to quarantine and the case is actively in isolation.
NCDHD would also like to report two (2) additional recoveries in Antelope county. Updated case counts and totals are detailed below.
A reminder as restrictions loosen in neighboring counties that it is still important to practice good hand hygiene, mask wearing when social distancing can be difficult, and when not feeling well please stay home.
Case count update as of 7/23/2020 at 3:00 PM: 77 Total Cases (TC), 60 Recoveries (R), and 1 Death (D). Reminder that Total Case (TC) numbers are represented first, and of those total cases the number of Recovered (R) persons is represented second, and total case related Deaths (D) is represented third.
Antelope: TC: 17 R: 13, D: 1
Keya Paha: TC: 0
Boyd: TC: 1, R: 1
Knox: TC: 29 R: 27
Brown: TC: 0
Pierce: TC: 17 R: 11
Cherry: TC: 4 R: 1
Rock: TC: 2, R: 2
Holt: TC: 7 R: 5