North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware for five (5) additional COVID-19 cases in the district.
Four (4) confirmed cases are in Knox County. Through case investigations it was determined that all four (4) cases were exposed to COVID-19 outside of the NCDHD district. Lastly, one (1) additional confirmed case in Pierce County. Through case investigation it was determined that the case contracted the illness through direct exposure to a positive case. All five (5) cases are currently in isolation and all close contacts have been asked to quarantine.
NCDHD would also like to report four (4) additional recoveries within the district. Two (2) recoveries in Knox, one (1) recovery in Holt, and one (1) recovery in Rock.
A reminder to district residents that we are still in Phase III of the newly issued Directed Health Measures (DHM) that are in effect from June 22, 2020 through July 31, 2020 unless renewed, extended, or terminated by a subsequent order. Visit the NCDHD website at ncdhd.ne.gov under the COVID-19 tab or the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website at dhhs.ne.gov to review the current DHMs.
Case count update as of 7/6/2020 at 3:00 PM: 54 Total Cases (TC), 39 Recoveries (R), and 1 Death (D). Reminder that Total Case (TC) numbers are represented first, and of those total cases the number of Recovered (R) persons is represented second, and total case related Deaths (D) is represented third.
Antelope: TC: 9 R: 8, D: 1
Keya Paha: TC: 0
Boyd: TC: 1, R: 1
Knox: TC: 27 R: 19
Brown: TC: 0
Pierce: TC: 9 R: 6
Cherry: TC: 3 R: 1
Rock: TC: 2, R: 1
Holt: TC: 3 R: 3