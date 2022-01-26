Bloomfield FCCLA

Twenty-one students from the Bloomfield FCCLA chapter qualified for the state STAR competition on Wednesday.

The 2022 Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) district contest was held at Wayne State College.

Complete results from Bloomfield STAR participants:

Interior Design - Olivia Lauck and Brooke Pinkelmann - Bloomfield - gold - district champ

Repurpose & Redesign - Marissa Bruce and Arleigh Davis - Bloomfield -  silver - district champ

Hospitality, Tourism & Recreation - Kaitlyn Byerly and Ava McFarland - Bloomfield - gold - district champ

Hospitality, Tourism & Recreation - Brandon Hoile - Bloomfield - silver - district champ

Bloomfield Parli Pro - Blake Byerly, Alexandra Eisenhauer, Lily Jessen, Emelie Johnson, Carrylee Martinson, Christina Martinson, Christian Schaefer - silver - district champ

Entrepreneurship - Avery Bargman and Tyler Hanson Bloomfield - gold - district champ

Nebraska Family Challenges & Issues - Olivia Doerr - Bloomfield - gold - district champ

Nebraska Health & Wellness - Max Bruce and Jose Vega-Reyes -Bloomfield - silver - district champ

Professional Presentation - Molly Miller and Madison Payne - Bloomfield - gold - district runner up 

Fashion Construction - Taylor Kleinschmit - Bloomfield - gold - (third place)

 

 