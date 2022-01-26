Twenty-one students from the Bloomfield FCCLA chapter qualified for the state STAR competition on Wednesday.
The 2022 Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) district contest was held at Wayne State College.
Complete results from Bloomfield STAR participants:
Interior Design - Olivia Lauck and Brooke Pinkelmann - Bloomfield - gold - district champ
Repurpose & Redesign - Marissa Bruce and Arleigh Davis - Bloomfield - silver - district champ
Hospitality, Tourism & Recreation - Kaitlyn Byerly and Ava McFarland - Bloomfield - gold - district champ
Hospitality, Tourism & Recreation - Brandon Hoile - Bloomfield - silver - district champ
Bloomfield Parli Pro - Blake Byerly, Alexandra Eisenhauer, Lily Jessen, Emelie Johnson, Carrylee Martinson, Christina Martinson, Christian Schaefer - silver - district champ
Entrepreneurship - Avery Bargman and Tyler Hanson Bloomfield - gold - district champ
Nebraska Family Challenges & Issues - Olivia Doerr - Bloomfield - gold - district champ
Nebraska Health & Wellness - Max Bruce and Jose Vega-Reyes -Bloomfield - silver - district champ
Professional Presentation - Molly Miller and Madison Payne - Bloomfield - gold - district runner up
Fashion Construction - Taylor Kleinschmit - Bloomfield - gold - (third place)