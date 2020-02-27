As firefighters from multiple departments continued to battle a blaze at Michael Foods near Bloomfield on Thursday night, a bit of good news brought a sigh of relief to the Knox County community: No injuries stemmed from the fire.
"I'm happy to report there was no one injured in the fire," said, Pat Melena, vice president of farm operations at Michaels Foods. "Unfortunately, we did lose some birds, and there is a substantial amount of property damage."
Melena said the fire was reported shortly after 5 p.m., which he said was called in by an employee of Michael Foods.
"By that time of day, the farm is pretty much cleared out," he said.
Tankers made repeated trips into Bloomfield for more water, and trucks lined the alley next to the Bloomfield Fire Hall as they refilled truck after truck.
"If I had to guess there could have been 150 firefighters here today. I've seen fire trucks from 6-7 of the neighboring communities," Melena said. "We are just very thankful for all the volunteer firefighters and emergency personnel and the people that came out and helped us out in our time of need."
Multiple departments were called as mutual aid for the blaze to assist the Bloomfield/Lindy Department, including Creighton, Wausa, Crofton, Osmond and Plainview. Several tankers from Central Valley Ag also assisted.
Assisting with traffic were the Bloomfield Police Department, Knox County Sheriff's Department and Nebraska State Patrol.
With so many first responders on scene, the Bloomfield community quickly stepped up, bringing water and food to the fire hall.
Country Market donated bottle water, chips, cookies and other items, with more items coming from the likes of the Bloomfield Bakery.More volunteers could be seen making sandwiches and browning hamburger for taverns.
"Their efforts are very much appreciated. We are very thankful," Melena said.