Sierra Nielsen 

School:  Creighton High School 

Age: 18

Parents: Tim and Karla Nielsen

Family: Brother: Jesse; Nephew: Daxton Brother: Aaron his wife Jill, Nephew Roy, Niece Jeri; Sister Mallory

School Activities: Volleyball, Dance, Track, One Acts, Wrestling Stats, Choir, Show Choir, FFA 

Hobbies/Interests: Being outside, spending time with my family and friends

Greatest Challenge: Balancing all extracurricular activities with homework

Plans After Graduation: Plan to attend the University of South Dakota majoring in Dental Hygiene 

Goals for the future: Graduate as a dental hygienist and come back around this area to enter the workforce 

Best Memory in High School: Dancing at Memorial Stadium during halftime of state football