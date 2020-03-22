Sierra Nielsen
School: Creighton High School
Age: 18
Parents: Tim and Karla Nielsen
Family: Brother: Jesse; Nephew: Daxton Brother: Aaron his wife Jill, Nephew Roy, Niece Jeri; Sister Mallory
School Activities: Volleyball, Dance, Track, One Acts, Wrestling Stats, Choir, Show Choir, FFA
Hobbies/Interests: Being outside, spending time with my family and friends
Greatest Challenge: Balancing all extracurricular activities with homework
Plans After Graduation: Plan to attend the University of South Dakota majoring in Dental Hygiene
Goals for the future: Graduate as a dental hygienist and come back around this area to enter the workforce
Best Memory in High School: Dancing at Memorial Stadium during halftime of state football