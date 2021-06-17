The Knox County News was not only was named the top newspaper in its division on Thursday, but the newspaper was named the third best in the entire state of Nebraska.
During Thursday’s Nebraska Press Association awards, the Register was recognized as third in the sweepstakes category. The Pitzer Digital newspapers went 1-2-3 in the state with the Antelope County News named the best for the fourth straight time. Second place went to the Stanton Register.
A full list of awards will be posted later today.